DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.79. DTE Energy posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,242,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

