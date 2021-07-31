DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $$5.69 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.04. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.