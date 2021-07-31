Drax Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50 (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DRX opened at GBX 403 ($5.27) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 430.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -10.13. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRX. raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

