Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DWMNF. Mizuho raised shares of Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:DWMNF traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33. Dowa has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

