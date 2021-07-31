Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $915.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.79. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

