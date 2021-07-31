Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

