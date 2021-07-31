DOGEFI Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. One DOGEFI coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. DOGEFI has a market cap of $630,153.79 and $119.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

DOGEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

