Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$350.07 million and a P/E ratio of 52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.65.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1693609 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

