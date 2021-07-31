Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of DFS opened at $124.32 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

