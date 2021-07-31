Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 999 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.89% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

