Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 40,113 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,017,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $231.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

