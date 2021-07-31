Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

SMBC stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

