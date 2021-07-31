Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 122,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

