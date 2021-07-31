Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $203.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

