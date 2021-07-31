Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.61% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

