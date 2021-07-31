Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $10.70. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 3,799 shares.

The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $814.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

