Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $10.70. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 3,799 shares.
The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $814.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75.
About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
