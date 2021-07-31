Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 3.36.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

