Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,960. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

