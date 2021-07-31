DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.
DMAC stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
