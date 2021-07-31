DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

DMAC stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

