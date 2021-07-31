DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,580,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of DHT by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 744,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $990.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. DHT’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

