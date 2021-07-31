Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

