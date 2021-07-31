Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

