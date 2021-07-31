Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Hold

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

