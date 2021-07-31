Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $40.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATUS. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,552,734 shares of company stock valued at $94,829,580 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,224,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,363,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.