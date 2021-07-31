Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $185.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UHS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 156.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 162,093 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

