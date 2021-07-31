Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $125.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion stock opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,750 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.