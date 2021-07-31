Desjardins Boosts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$137.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.40.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.13.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

