DePay (DEPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $45,524.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002685 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

