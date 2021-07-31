Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 192.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its stake in Denbury by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEN opened at $65.71 on Friday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

