Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

