Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.77). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

DK opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Delek US by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

