Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.14.

NYSE:DECK traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.85. 381,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,824. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $415.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

