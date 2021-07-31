Decisionpoint Systems’ (DPSI) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Taglich Brothers

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Taglich Brothers reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.