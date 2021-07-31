Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 4,287 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,272,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.