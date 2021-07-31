Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.