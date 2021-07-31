Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

