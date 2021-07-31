Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.16.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155,249.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,549 shares of company stock valued at $42,798,827. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.