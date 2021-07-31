Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,339 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 5.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Datadog by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -790.66 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $8,200,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,515,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 485,549 shares of company stock valued at $42,798,827. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

