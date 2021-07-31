Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSKE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

DSKE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.91. 158,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.12. Daseke has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

