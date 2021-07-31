DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $2.04 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $74.90 million and $2.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 61.7% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00005080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,879 coins and its circulating supply is 36,681,098 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

