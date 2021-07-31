Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.77 ($70.32).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock opened at €62.06 ($73.01) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €58.90. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.