Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Up 66.1% in July

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 735,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.3 days.

Daimler stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.39. 33,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

