DA Davidson Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for National Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in National Bank by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 42.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 119,553 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

