DA Davidson Weighs in on Encore Wire Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Wire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $78.43 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $88.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

