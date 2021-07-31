D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.90 price objective on the stock.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

HEPS stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.