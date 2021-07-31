D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABB. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

