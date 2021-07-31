D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $3.83 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 143,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The AES by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of AES opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

