D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 389,211 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,702 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 389,211 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $206.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.27. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $114.77 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

