D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of US Foods worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 58,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,017,770 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

