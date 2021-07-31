CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,757 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.41 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

